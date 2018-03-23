Mamelodi Sundowns are set to lose two of experienced defenders in Thabo Nthethe and Asavela Mbekile at the end of the current 2017/2018 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

Thabo Nthethe and Asavela Mbekile will leave Sundowns, confirms agent

Mbekile has largely been used sparingly by Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane of recent seasons, while the former Bloemfontein Celtic star Nthethe seems to have run his race at Chloorkop.

With the likes of Ricardo Nascimento, Bangaly Soumahoro, Motjeka Madisha and Wayne Arendse all ahead of Nthethe in the pecking order, the veteran has been resigned to just two appearances all season, and with Rivaldo Coetzee yet to make his long-awaited return, Nthethe’s future does look bleak. Mbekile on the other hand is yet to feature for Sundowns this season.

Both players, though, have previously been linked with moves away with Nthethe most recently said to have garnered interest from both Orlando Pirates and Sundowns’ cross-town rivals SuperSport United.

However, a move during the January failed to materialise, leading to much speculation regarding the future of Nthethe in particular. But following an interview with Independent Media, Nthethe’s agent Tim Sukazi has confirmed that Nthethe along with the utility-player are headed for the exit door.

“Sundowns had an option (to renew Nthethe's contract),” Sukazi revealed to IOL.

“The date for the option of his contract has passed and Sundowns haven't said anything. He is not playing and he will leave. Both of them will leave (Nthethe and Mbekile),” Sukazi concluded.

Meanwhile, Nthethe who joined the Brazilians during the 2013/2014 season is likely not to be short on suitors.

The 33-year-old former Bafana Bafana defender is arguably one of South African football’s most decorated player in recent times, having won nearly every trophy on offer in South Africa and on the continent as he was an integral part of Mosimane’s 2016 Caf Champions League winning team.