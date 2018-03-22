Manchester United defender Mateo Darmian leads Arsenal’s transfer shortlist in the right-back position, Goal understands.

Arsenal plan Darmian swoop but Juventus have no Bellerin interest

Arsene Wenger is eager to upgrade his defensive options over the course of the summer and believes the Italy international could make a fine replacement for Hector Bellerin, who has struggled to find his best form this season.

The Gunners are confident of securing the services of the former Torino and Palermo player, who has made only 13 appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side this season and finds himself behind Antonio Valencia in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

He arrived in Manchester in the summer of 2015 for a fee of around £16 million from Torino when United were under the guidance of Louis van Gaal. Since then, he has made 81 appearances for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Bellerin’s future at the Emirates Stadium remains unclear. Barcelona had been linked with a move for the defender, but their interest appears to have cooled, while Goal can reveal that Juventus are not interested in the 23-year-old Spaniard either.

He has played 29 times for the Gunners this season in the Premier League and was an ever present until a knee injury kept him out of the club's previous match against Watford. Additionally, he has turned out on a further eight occasions in other competitions.

He has spent the whole of his professional career with Wenger’s men, save a spell on loan at Watford, and has won three international caps for Spain.

Bellerin was recently defended by Arsenal legend Ray Parlour, who believes that his margin for progression means it would be "amazing" if he were to be sold.