Ayub Timbe links up with Harambee Stars squad in Morocco

Ayub Timbe has linked up with Harambee Stars in Morocco ahead of double friendlies against Comoros and the Central African Republic.

Earlier, there were fears that the 25 year-old Beijing Renhe midfielder, who is currently on loan at Heilongjiang Lava Spring, was a doubt for the friendlies, after he failed to arrive in Morocco on time.

Timbe, who is yet to play a competitive match since late last year, joined captain Victor Wanyama and Spain-based striker Michael Olunga, who linked up with the team on Tuesday.

The match against Comoros is slated to kick-off on Saturday at 4pm (Kenyan time) at the Stade De Marrakech with second tie against the Central African Republic planned for Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

Meanwhile, former Gor Mahia captain, Musa Mohammed, who joined KF Tirana last January, has been called up to the squad to replace injured Brian Mandela.