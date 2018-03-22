Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane satisfied with his side's Caf Champions League draw

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane was relatively satisfied with the Caf Champions League group stage draw that was held on Wednesday evening in Cairo.

The 53-yrear-old’s side received a rather favourable draw as they were placed in Group C alongside last year’s winners Wydad Casablanca and group stage first timers Horoya AC and Togolese outfit AS Togo-Port.

Nonetheless, Sundowns’ draw was met with rather positive reactions from many, none more so important than the Brazilians’ 2016 Champions League winning coach, who has described the draw as ‘fair’.

“It is a fair draw,” Mosimane said on Caf Online.

“You can’t ask for less, you can’t ask for more. It is the top 16 and you take whatever comes,” he added.

Following the announcement that Sundowns will be pitted against Wydad, talk of vengeance has already begun to gain momentum. The Moroccan giants eliminated the Tshwane giants on penalties in the quarterfinal round last time out and Mosimane has already hinted that they might have a point to prove to their opponents.

“With regards to Wydad, both us are not sure of each other. We beat them at home (1-0) and they also beat us (1-0), and they won on penalties and went on to win the title. Both teams want to know who is better. They (Wydad) are the current champions and we have also won it before (2016), and it will be interesting to play them. Horoya plays good football with great passing technique,” he explained

Mosimane though, admits that not much is known about the Togolese champions and that some research will need to be conducted.

“They are good team, tactical and have some good individual players. The team we don’t know much is AS Port (Togo), and we will have to conduct a research on them,” he concluded.