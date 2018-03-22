AFC Leopards Team Manager Gilbert Selebwa has revealed the reason behind the team's scintillating form that has seen Ingwe catch up with Gor Mahia at the summit.

Secret behind AFC Leopards' scintillating form revealed

Twelve-time league champions are currently on a fine run of four consecutive wins that have taken them joint second on the log with 16 points.

The team had registered inconsistent results that led to the dismissal of former coach Robert Matano.

Selebwa says the new style introduced by interim coach; Dennis Kitambi has brought out the best in his players.

"Players are playing well because the coach has utilized their strengths of passing and possessing the ball. They are doing everything well, no pressure on them, and that is why they are performing. Sometimes, putting players on the pressure works against you.

"The wins have definitely given the team much-needed confidence and we believe that we will hit even better heights."

Ingwe moved joint top after forcing a narrow 2-1 win over Wazito FC last weekend.