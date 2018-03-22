Harambee Starlets have jetted out of the country ahead of the planned friendly match against hosts Zambia over the weekend.

Harambee Starlets departs for Zambia ahead of weekend friendly match

Starlets are set to play Zambia on Sunday, March 25, 2018, at the Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe as part of the team’s preparation for the forthcoming 2018 AWCON qualifiers against Uganda.

The team, under the tutelage of head coach Richard Kanyi have been preparing for the matches at the in Machakos.

“We believe the Zambia friendly will give us the much-needed opportunity to gauge ourselves ahead of our AWCON qualifiers against Uganda,” said Kanyi.

Kanyi will take on Uganda on April 4, 2018 at home before travelling to Kampala three days later for the second leg.

Travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Pauline Atieno, Maureen Shimuli; Defenders: Dorcas Shikobe, Wendy Achieng, Carolyne Anyango, Lilian Adera, Vivian Nasaka, Esther Nadika, Pauline Musungu, Wincate Kaari; Midfielders: Cheris Avilia, Dorris Anyango, Sheryl Angachi, Caroline Kiget, Corazone Aquino; Attackers: Mwanahalima Adam, Mercy Achieng, Phoebe Owiti, Neddy Atieno,