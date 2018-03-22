Mathare United custodian, Wycliffe Kasaya has been ruled out of action for at least four weeks after suffering yet another injury setback.

Another injury setback for Mathare United goalkeeper

Kasaya made his 2018 debut in a 2-1 win over Sony Sugar after being sidelined for at least five months, but picked an injury after he collided with George Abege when contesting for an aerial ball with the lanky Ugandan striker.

The former AFC Leopards custodian fractured his right finger in the process, ruling him out of action for at least a month, according to Mathare United medical team.

“I am disappointed because I had just come out of injury and it was such a difficult period for me because I missed so many matches. But this is football and as a keeper, you have to deal with such injuries,” Kasaya, who missed a majority of the second leg of the past campaign due to a knee injury told the club website.

“It’s all about picking myself up and staying positive during the recovery process.”

Francis Kimanzi will now have to rely on the services of reserve goalkeepers, Robert Mboya and Job Ochieng’ during the period.

“We have a very strong goalkeeping department so there is no cause for alarm. Mboya has been doing well and Job has also been pushing us very well in training as he learns. They have what it takes to do a good job for the team.”

Mathare United are fourth on the log with 14 points, two adrift of joint leaders, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.