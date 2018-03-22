Friday Christopher shocked by Kano Pillars' poor finishing in Niger Tornadoes draw

Kano Pillars assistant coach Friday Christopher has expressed shock over his side's poor show in front of goal after their 1-1 draw with Niger Tornadoes at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Junior Lokosa's strike from the spot in the 81st minute rescued wasteful Sai Masu Gida Boys from defeat after they cancelled Andrew Ikefe's first-half lead for the visitors.

And the former Enugu Rangers assistant coach, who had hoped for an outright win, was disappointed they dropped another point at home this season.

"We have lost about four points at home this season now and does not speak well of us," Christopher told Goal.

"The game was okay but was lost it when we get to the finishing line. I don't know what really happened to the boys but all our foot were wrong in regards to our finishing.

"We had to mount pressure on them and forced our way back against Niger Tornadoes if not they would have run away with the 1-0.

"Our build-up from behind to the attack was superb but when we came close to scoring - we just did not find any way through. It was really frustrating but it was good that we got a point.

"I'm shocked that we couldn't get goals from all the chances we created. It was sad that we were wasteful but that's football and we must work hard to pick up in our next game in Ilorin."

Despite the draw, Kano Pillars remain second with 21 points - two behind league leaders Lobi Stars after 13 games and would travel to Ilorin to face Kwara United on Sunday.