Plateau United should not underestimate us, warns Go Round's Udeh Chinonso

Go Round's Udeh Chinonso has warned Plateau United not to underestimate them as they meet in a rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League encounter on Wednesday in Omoku.

The top-flight newcomers had defeated Sunshine Stars 1-0 at home and would be hoping to shock the defending Nigeria Professional Football League champions at Krisdera Stadium.

And the Omoku-based side defender insists they are not scared by the pedigree of the Peace Boys and is assuring that they will humble Kennedy Boboye's men.

"It is a great joy for us to face the reigning champions (Plateau United) at this time of the season," Chinonso told Goal.

"We are not scared of them at all. Instead, I will warn that they should not underestimate us because we are fully prepared for them. We know the match will be a difficult one but I must tell them to expect a surprise from us.

"We are currently having a good form at home and everyone in the team are fully motivated to win. I strongly believe Plateau cannot beat us at home.

"I know since they crashed out of the Caf Champions League they will be planning to come and pick a point against us."

"I can assure them that they will return to Jos empty-handed. We may be a young side in the league as a newly promoted team but we have proved that we are no pushover against Akwa United and some other big teams that have come to our home."

Go Round are 19th with 13 points from 11 games and they would have in mind that a win over Plateau United will move them out of the drop zone.