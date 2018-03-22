Naby Keita will miss Guinea's friendly against Mauritania after suffering a lower back injury and flu.

Naby Keita pulls out of Guinea's friendly vs. Mauritania

On Sunday, the midfielder was replaced in the 68th minute as RB Leipzig secured their first ever Bundesliga victory over Bayern Munich. The Liverpool-bound man put in a man-of-the-match performance as the Bulls ended the Bavarians unbeaten run of 18 games.

Keita cancelled Sandro Wagner's opener before setting up Timo Werner for the matchwinner.

Following medical checks, the Guinea skipper has been ruled out of Lappe Bangoura's team that will face Mauritania on Saturday.

"Naby Keita has hurt his back lumbar spine and is currently suffering from a feverish infection. That's why he could not travel to the national team," read a statement on club website.