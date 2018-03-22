Abdulmalik Mohammed has stated that only the maximum points will soothe Yobe Stars' hearts when they face Enyimba this weekend in a league tie to atone for their away loss to Sunshine Stars last Sunday.

Yobe Stars’ Mohammed targets Enyimba scalp after Sunshine defeat

Moses Tsehuan had shot Mohammed Babaganaru men into the lead in the 16th minute before two goals from Yahuza Bala and Sikiru Alimi in the 29th and 62nd minutes turned the result in favour of the Owena Whales at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure.

Mohammed hinted that their worst result from the match ought to have been a draw but that they have moved on from the loss and are looking forward to the visit of the People’s Elephant whom they hope to beat to protect their unbeaten home streak on Sunday.

“It was a painful loss because we had come into the tie with the mindset that we would get at least a draw if we are unable to beat them in Akure, “Mohammed told Goal.

“We can’t contest the result any longer but we knew that we deserved a better result than the loss under more favourable environment.

“We don’t have any powers over that result again and that is why we are channelling our preparations towards our next game against Enyimba with the hope that we are going to return to winning ways again after our defeat to Sunshine Stars.

“I always like to score against big teams having done the same against Kano Pillars in a game many thought we won’t win and against Enyimba, it is my belief that I will get another goal that will lead my team to a win.

“I am not happy that I have not been able to score as many goals as I promised at the beginning of the season, but I know that starting from the weekend game I am going to start doing so.”