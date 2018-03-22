Socceroos to skip home World Cup send-off

Australian football fans won't get the opportunity to farewell to the Socceroos ahead of the World Cup, with the team to base themselves in Turkey ahead of their opening fixture against France on June 16.

The team have traditionally played a friendly on home soil before jetting out to the World Cup, but coach Bert van Marwijk has insisted the team be based in Turkey for a three-week camp.

The coaching staff and players will arrive in the coastal city of Antalya on May 19 where they'll remain until June 7.

The team will face the Czech Republic in Vienna on June 1 before jetting to Budapest to take on Hungary on June 9 and arrive at their Russian base in Kazan the following day.

Van Marwijk was concerned about the prospect of jet lag and less time on the training ground if the team were to fly to Australia and then back to Europe.

There was also difficulty in finding decent opposition to come to Australia for a match with Venezuela the only nation that would have been available during the window of availability.

"It is very hard for the players, most who are in Europe, to expect them to spend so much time in the air on a plane," van Marwijk told AAP in Oslo.

"We have been to Turkey to inspect the facilities and they are very good. The temperatures will be 30 degrees there at that time of year and that will be perfect for conditioning for the World Cup.

"We get the chance to play against strong opposition in the Czech Republic and Hungary."

Football Federation Australia chief David Gallop defended the decision and said the late appointment of van Marwijk following Ange Postecoglou's shock resignation was the reason for the move.

"Given the need to adapt to the unusual late change in our head coach, his plans and the relatively short amount of time he has to prepare the team, we decided the benefits of remaining in Europe outweighed the benefits of hosting any of the possible farewell matches in Australia," Gallop said.

"We know Australian fans would have loved to see the team on home soil once more before the World Cup, our absolute priority has to be optimising our chances for a world class performance at the tournament."

AUSTRALIA'S PRE-WORLD CUP FRIENDLIES

Friday, June 1

Czech Republic v Australia - Vienna

Saturday, June 9

Hungary v Australia - Budapest