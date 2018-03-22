Norway v Australia at a glance

NORWAY V AUSTRALIA - ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Match details:

Norway v Australia, Saturday (0400 AEDT)

Venue: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.

Norway:

World ranking 58

Coach: Lars Lagerback

Best World Cup: Round of 16 1998

Key player: Stefan Johansen - The Fulham midfielder is enjoying an excellent season for the Championship promotion hopefuls. Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard, 19, is also one to watch.

Australia

World ranking: 43

Coach: Bert van Marwijk

Best World Cup finish: 2006 round of 16

Key player: Mathew Leckie. Set to be unleashed in an attacking role after his stint as a right-wing back, the Hertha Berlin man will be desperate to make a point to the new Socceroos coach.