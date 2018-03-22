Van Marwijk braced for Socceroos challenge

Socceroos coach Bert van Marwijk says he'll follow the blueprint that took Holland to the 2010 World Cup final to get the best out of his side in Russia.

Coach Bert van Marwijk will follow a 2010 blueprint to get the best out of the Socceroos in Russia.

Van Marwijk met his players for the first time this week as they prepared for Saturday morning's (AEDT) friendly against Norway in Oslo.

The 65-year-old's contract expires at the end of the World Cup, leaving him with just three months to mould a side capable of progressing from a tough group that includes France, Denmark and Peru.

Van Marwijk has quickly made his presence known to the players, laying down rules and expectations as well as some high octane training sessions.

The Dutchman insists he has little time to fully instil his philosophies but is happy with what he has seen from the team after just three days in camp.

"I have assessed nothing yet because we have not had a game but I have a positive feeling," van Marwijk told AAP.

"The most important thing is that I need to get to the know them and see them every day. But from what I have seen so far I am happy."

The odds are heavily stacked against the Socceroos progressing from their World Cup group but van Marwijk said instilling a positive mindset was his first task.

"I don't have a lot of time but I knew that when I took the job on," he said.

"What is important is that we stay in Europe ahead of the World Cup and prepare as well as we can.

"When we were in South Africa in 2010 and when I won the Europa League with Feyenoord in 2002, we didn't have the best players but we had the best team.

"I have already told the Australia players that we have to work really hard.

"You have to know in a game exactly what everyone is doing and believe in it. When the coach and players are on the same level that is when the team does well."

Van Marwijk's Dutch side that lost 1-0 to Spain in the 2010 decider were just four minutes away from a penalty shoot-out and knocked out Brazil on their way to the final.

Although that side is criticised as playing anti-football by some observers in Holland, van Marwijk insists it was a successful demonstration of his methods.

"When I started as manager of the (Dutch) national team, I told the players they must not be afraid to have a go," he said.

"I told the players before we flew to South Africa that we are going out there to win the World Cup.

"We don't just want to say, 'Great, we are at at the World Cup'. We want to show we are good enough to progress in a World Cup."