East Bengal: Subhash Bhowmick blasts 'absent' Khalid Jamil

East Bengal's new Technical Director Subhash Bhowmick has taken aim at coach Khalid Jamil who failed to turn up for the team's practice for the second day in a row at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Bhowmick, who took charge of the session in Jamil's absence, did not mince words after training while addressing the former Aizawl FC coach.

"I tried getting in touch with Khalid but he hasn't answered my calls. Who does he think he is? Khalid Jamil is not Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho or Sir Alex Ferguson. I don’t know why he is not coming to practice," he raged.

"East Bengal won’t stop functioning if Khalid doesn’t turn up."

Bhowmick, the last coach to guide the Red and Golds to the national title (then National Football League) in 2003-04, went on to 'remind' Jamil that he would not remain silent on such issues.

"I won’t keep my mouth shut. I am not a gentleman like Manoranjan Bhattacharya," he fired a warning.

East Bengal are preparing for the Super Cup where they will be facing Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC in a Round of 16 knockout game at Bhubaneswar on 5th April 2018.