Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK have signed Nigerian forward Kalu Uche on a lucrative one-year-deal, Goal can confirm.

ISL: ATK rope in Kalu Uche on a massive deal

The 35-year-old was on a contract worth around $129,999 at the Delhi Dynamos. However, Goal has learnt that ATK offered him a massive hike with a deal worth around $300,000.

The former Espanyol striker was in scintillating form for Delhi Dynamos in the recently concluded ISL season and accounted for 13 goals in 15 games, finishing fourth on the topscorers' list.

Uche was one of the bright spots for Delhi Dynamos in a season where they finished eighth and crashed out of the Super Cup in the qualifiers after being beaten by I-League club Churchill Brothers 2-1. In fact, Uche had scored the opener for Delhi in the game before Willis Plaza scored a brace.

The Kolkata-based franchise, who had a poor ISL season and finished ninth in the league, will be hoping Uche can continue his goalscoring form next season as well.

ATK will be Uche's third ISL club, having turned out for FC Pune City in the 2015 season.