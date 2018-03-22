Coach Nikyu puts behind Wikki loss at Abia Warriors

Wikki Tourist head coach Bala Nikyu is urging his side to focus on returning to winning ways against El Kanemi Warriors after they were defeated 2-0 by Abia Warriors.

A second-half brace from Samson Obi in the 69th and 81st minutes at the Umuahia Township Stadium condemned the Giant Elephants to their sixth defeat this season.

Despite their defeat, the gaffer insists they were better than Emmanuel Deutsch's side on Sunday, but he blamed his forwards' wastefulness in front of goal for the unfortunate away loss.

"We had a good game but the scoreline didn't reflect our performance against Abia Warriors," Nikyu told Goal.

"We dominated the match and could have gotten a victory or at least a point but we failed to take our chances. My attackers could not take advantage of the many opportunities we had in front of goal.

"We knew Abia Warriors were just returning from Omoku Stadium which was their temporary home and felt it would be an advantage for us to upset them in Umuahia.

"We did everything we could but we failed to score. It was a pity. Abia Warriors were not better than us but they took advantage of the few chances they had which were the difference in the match.

"My attackers need to improve because this was a match that we ought to have gotten something considering how we prepared and the game plan we had but we wasted our chances and must blame ourselves for the loss.”