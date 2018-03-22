Defending champions Waydad to meet 2016 champions Sundowns in CAF Champions League group-stage draw

The last two CAF Champions League winners will meet in the group stage of the 2018 event after defending champions Wydad Casablanca Mamelodi Sundowns were pitted against 2016 winners Mamelodi Sundowns in Wednesday's draw in Cairo.

Sundowns, the only South African side remaining in the competition, defeated Rwanda's Rayon Sports 2-0 on aggregate in the last round to progress while Waydad made a meal out of Ivorian side Williamsville AC, thrashing them 7-4 on aggregate.

The two heavyweights are set for a reunion which will see Pitso Mosimane's men seek revenge against the team that eliminated in the quarter-final of the same competition last year.

Guinea side Horoya AC and Togolese Championnat National champions AS Togo complete Group C.



In Group A, Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly were pitted against Tunisia's Esperance, Botswana's Township Rollers and Ugandan side KCCA.

Making up Group B is Algerian duo Mouloudia Club D'Algier and ES Setifienne, Congo DR's TP Mazembe and Difaa El Jadidi from Morocco.

In Group D, Southern African sides Zesco United of Zambia and Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland will be joined by Angola's Primeiro de Agosto and Tunisia's Etoile Sahel.

Champions League Groups:

Group A:

Al Ahly, Township Rollers, KCCA, Esperance

Group B:

Difaa Jadid, MC Algiers, ES Setif, TP Mazembe

Group C:

Horoya, Mamelodi Sundowns, Wydad Casablanca ,AS Togo

Group D:

Primeiro Agosto, Zesco United, Etoile du Sahel, Mbabane Swallows

The first round of matches of the group stage will begin on May 4.