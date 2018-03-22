Sundowns avoid TP Mazembe in Caf Champions League, while Wits and SuperSport learn Caf Confed Cup play-off round opponents

The draw for the 2018 Caf Champions League group stages and Confederation Cup play-off round took place in Cairo.

Sundowns avoid Tp Mazembe in group stage, while Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United learn play-off round opponents

Former African champions Mamelodi Sundowns were draw in Group C alongside Togolese side AS Togo Port, Guinean champions Horoya AC and Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.

The Brazilians, who won their maiden Champions League title in 2016, defeated Rwandan side Rayon Sports in the first round.

Pitso Mosimane's men find themselves in the same group with Casablanca, who defeated them in the quarter-finals en-route to lifting the title at the expense of Al Ahly last year.





The 16 losers of the Champions League first round automatically entered the play-off round of the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup.

All the winners of the play-off round which will be played over two legs will qualify for the group stages.

Last year's Caf Confederation Cup runners-up SuperSport United will take on Kenyan champions Gor Mahia as they look to go all the way and clinch the trophy this year.

Matsatsantsa defeated Angolan side Petro de Luanda in the first round, while Gor Mahia were knocked out of the Caf Champions League by Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis.

PSL champions Bidvest Wits are also in Africa's second biggest inter-club competition after being eliminated from the Caf Champions League by Angolan side Clube Desportivo 1º de Agosto.

The Clever Boys will take on Nigerian giants Enyimba, who advanced after defeating Energie FC in the first round.

Caf Champions League draw for the group stages in full:

Group A: Township Rollers, KCCA, Esperance, Al Ahly

Group B: DH Jadid, MC Algiers, ES Setif, TP Mazembe

Group C: AS Togo Sport, Horoya, Mamelodi Sundowns, Wydad Casablanca

Group D: Primeiro Agosto, Mbabane Swallows, Zesco United, Etoile du Sahel

The Caf Champions League campaign will resume on the weekend of 4-6 May 2018.

Below are the Caf Confederation Cup fixtures:





Zanaco (Zambia) vs Raja Club Athletic (Morocco)



AS Vita (DR Congo) vs CS la Mancha (Congo)



Saint George (Ethiopia) vs CARA (Congo)



El Hilal (Sudan) vs Akwa United (Nigeria)



Gor Mahia (Kenya) vs Supersport (South Africa)



UD Songo (Mozambique) vs Hilal Obied (Sudan)



Plateau United (Nigeria) vs USM Alger (Algeria)



Bidvest (South Africa) vs Enyimba (Nigeria)



Aduana (Ghana) vs Fosa Juniors (Madagascar)



Young Africans (Tanzania) vs Wolaita Dicha (Ethiopia)



Generation Foot (Senegal) vs RS Berkane (Morocco)



Mounana (Gabon) vs El Masry (Egypt)



ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire) vs CR Belouizdad (Algeria)



Williamsville (Cote d’Ivoire) vs Niefang (Equatorial Guinea)



MFM (Nigeria) vs Djoliba (Mali)



Rayon Sport (Rwanda) vs Costa do Sol (Mozambique)





The first leg fixtures of the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round are scheduled for the weekend of 6-8 April, with the return legs set to take place on the weekend of 17-18 April 2018.