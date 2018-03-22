Plateau United will learn from Caf Champions League failure, says Abel Iliya

Plateau United team manager, Abel Iliya has disclosed that they have learnt their lessons from the way they were eliminated from the Caf Champions League and that they will correct them in their Caf Confederation Cup campaign.

Kennedy Boboye's men were sent packing from the lucrative club competition 4-3 on aggregate after they could only secure a 1-0 home win against Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia who have marched on to the group stage of the Caf Champions League.

Iliya explained that they have drawn lots of positives from their loss to the Tunisians and that they will start collating sufficient information about their next foes in the Caf Confederation Cup.

“It was a bitter pill for us to swallow after the game last Sunday because we prepared so hard with the confidence that we are going to see through Etoile du Sahel and qualify for our first ever Caf Champions League group stage,” Iliya told Goal.

“We have sat down and dissected what was responsible for our loss and have come up with the verdict that we must get it right in the Caf Confederation Cup. We have learnt our lessons and we want to correct them against our next opponents.

“We are expecting a good draw but are not going to take our next round opponents very lightly with the experience we had with Etoile du Sahel.”