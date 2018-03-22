Enyimba eagerly awaiting Caf Confederation Cup playoff foes

Coach Paul Aigbogun has revealed that Enyimba are patiently awaiting the outcome of the Caf Confederation Cup playoff draws expected to hold in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday and are not afraid to be drawn against any of the remaining teams.

The People’s Elephant dumped out Energie FC of Benin Republic 5-2 on aggregate to qualify for the playoff round and with the likelihood of being drawn against teams that dropped from the Caf Champions League including Nigerian oppositions.

And the newly appointed Nigeria U20 handler hinted that they are ready to face any team paired with them.

“We won’t like to avoid any team because we know to be the best we must be ready to face the best team,” Aigbogun told Goal.

“We are waiting for the outcome of the draws in Egypt and we are hopeful that we shall get the job done against them. There are no minnows in football again with what Energie FC did to us in the last round.

“I told my players that even though we were two goals up after the first leg we must still play cautiously and on match day, the Beninoise played as if they were at home and they almost surprised us if not for our experience that saw us through.

“We are awaiting any team and won’t pick a particular team because we know what is expected of us as a team that wants to challenge for the trophy and we must show from the results we have posted that we are intimidated by any of the teams remaining.”