Mathare United have secured a new shirt sponsor after parting ways with Betway and Britam.

Mathare United wires Ng'ombe deal after Britam exit

The ‘Slum Boys’ welcomed the new sponsor, Ng’ombe with a 2-1 victory over Sony Sugar in Awendo last weekend, a result that ended their nine match winless streak against the Millers at Awendo Green Stadium.

Just like most KPL clubs, Mathare United were on the brink of collapse until Ng’ombe, who were the club sponsors in 1998 and 2008, came to their rescue.

The first time Ng’ombe sponsored Mathare United, the club lifted Moi Golden Cup. During their second stint, the Bob Munro side won maiden KPL title in 2008 and now it remains to be seen whether Francis Kimanzi will carry the good fortune that comes with the wire company by winning titles this season.

“Our second win of the season represented a new dawn under the Ng'ombe brand that fueled the team's success in 1998 (Moi Golden Cup) and 2008,” the club revealed the deal in a social media post.

Mathare United are fourth on the log with 14 points, two adrift of joint leaders, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.