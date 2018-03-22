Gor Mahia has confirmed they will lodge an official complaint to Caf to protest at the tribulations they underwent in Tunisia on Sunday.

OFFICIAL: Gor Mahia to lodge complaint over crowd trouble

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has revealed to Goal that they are still compiling evidence from the incidents that marred their Caf Champions League return leg match against Esperance before filing a report to Caf.

Aduda said, “It is not over yet. Esperance should be held accountable for the scenes that were witnessed on Sunday. We are now compiling every bit of evidence that we have in our disposal before we write to Caf.

“We have also involved Football Kenya Federation in this issue and they have pledged to help our course. We will table a detailed complaint on how Esperance players, officials and fans mistreated our team during the match.”

Aduda added, “What happened in Tunisia was purely a plot to intimidate our players and the technical bench. It was very unfortunate that they even resorted to withdraw the ball boys so as to waste time. At one time, our keeper trainer was tasked to get balls because the ball boys were not there.”

In 2010, Esperance was slapped with $50,000 fine by Confederation of Africa Football for the violence during their clash with Al Ahly of Egypt in Cairo. Esperance were accused of ripping out stadium seats and lit fireworks during the first leg of its African Champions League semi-final against Egypt’s Al Ahly.

Eleven policemen were injured and at least 14 Tunisians fans arrested during the October 3 game in Cairo, which Al Ahly won 2-1.