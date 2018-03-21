In-form Mohamed Salah is like both Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, according to former Liverpool forward John Aldridge.

'Salah is like Messi with the way he humiliates defenders'

The Egypt international netted four goals for the Reds in a 5-0 win over Watford to take him to 28 goals in his first 30 Premier League games for the club, becoming the first player to score four goals for Liverpool since Suarez in the process.

Salah was signed from Roma in the summer for €42 million, and has immediately become a success at Anfield, setting the record for the most goals in a debut season - with two months of the campaign still left.

His four-goal tally against Watford moved him ahead of Lionel Messi and Harry Kane as Europe's highest scorer this season, but ex-Reds striker Aldridge did not even think Liverpool produced one of their best displays.

The former First Division and FA Cup winner thinks that, even when Salah is not at his best, he can still push Liverpool to another level, comparing him to Argentina and Barcelona legend Messi.

"You run out of superlatives trying to describe the brilliance of Mohamed Salah," Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

"His performance against Watford on Saturday was remarkable. It was one of those games where I didn't actually think we played particularly well.

"On most other occasions it probably would have been a routine 2-0 win but Salah just took us to a different level. The biggest compliment I can pay him is that he reminds me of Luis Suarez in 2013-14.

"There are also shades of Lionel Messi with his movement and the way he humiliates defenders.

"Suarez produced the best season I've ever seen from a Liverpool striker. He created a lot of goals for himself out of nothing, but I think what Salah has done this season outdoes Suarez."