Wazito head coach, Frank Ouna has two weeks to sharpen his blunt striking department ahead of the eighth round of the Kenyan Premier League.

KPL break presents Wazito coach with ample time to sharpen his striking force

Wazito picked their second win of the season after downing Nakumatt FC 2-0 last Sunday, but Ouna is still concerned by shyness in front of goal by his forwards.

“I look forward to improving on finishing. We had enough penetration so we should be able to score more goals ahead,” Ouna told the club website.

But with Joe Waithira and Kenneth Wendo registering their names on the score sheet last weekend that will take pressure off the back of Pistone Mutamba whom Ouna has relied on for a long time for goals.

Mutamba scored a brace in a 3-2 defeat in the hands of AFC Leopards at the Kenyatta Stadium with Waithira setting the second goal.

Other than the trio, Wazito’s other goal came from Brian Odhiambo though Ouna will also need to work on his defence that has conceded nine goals in seven matches.

Ouna, has, however, challenged Wendo to tap into his wealth of KPl to deliver results for the league newbies.

“He owes us this kind of performance week in week out, so am not surprised. I have seen more quality from him.”

A Wazito squad of 29 players has 26 who are making their debut in the Kenya Premier League after their promotion from the National Super League last season.