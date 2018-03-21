Mathare United urged to maintain defensive discipline

Mathare United have been urged to maintain their defensive discipline in remaining Kenyan Premier League matches in order to challenge for the title.

After conceding only once against Sony Sugar last weekend after their 4-3 lose to AFC Leopards two weeks ago, Mathare United are convinced that they are on the right track of sealing their leaking defence.

“We conceded four against AFC Leopards but in Awendo we only conceded one and protected our lead. We can only get better with more matches,” defender, Samuel Olwande, who has played a full 90 minutes in the last seven games was quoted by the club website.

Olwande provided the assist for Clifford Alwanga’s equalizer before turning in a solid display at the back to help Mathare United bounce back from a 4-3 lose to AFC Leopards two weeks ago.

“I feel good because the work that I have been putting in training is paying off on the pitch. We defended very well against Sony Sugar and that is always the goal in every match; to improve on our previous performance,” said Olwande.

“I am also happy that I got an assist because I have been working on the quality of my crosses when I overlap. I had two that were dangerous and it was really fulfilling to see the third one produce a goal,” assessed Olwande.

Mathare, who are fourth on the log, two points behind leaders Gor Mahia, have only kept one clean sheet this season in the barren draw against Ulinzi Stars on February 17.