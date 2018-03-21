Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso has reportedly signed a new two-year deal with an option to renew for a further year.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso reportedly signs new deal

The 29-year-old has arguably been Amakhosi’s breakout star this season having solidified his place in coach Steve Komphela’s backline, keeping the likes of Eric Mathoho on the bench.

Cardoso, who joined Chiefs at the beginning of the 2015/2016 Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign from Free State Stars initially struggled with injury and saw his game time severely limited with Mathoho and Lorenzo Gordinho both ahead of him in the packing order,

However, the former Bidvest Wits reserve team player has seemingly put his injury woes aside and has been partly instrumental in a defence which has only conceded an impressive 15 goals all season.

Subsequently, Cardoso’s recent performances have certainly not gone unnoticed as he was called up to the national team by head coach Stuart Baxter for the four-nation tournament that will be held in Zambia this week.

However, it seems that Cardoso’s week may have got even better as reports suggest that he has agreed to a new deal at the club.

The central defender’s current contract was believed to run out at the end of the season, but he is going nowhere as he has been offered a further two-year-deal with the option of an additional year. This new deal could potentially keep Cardoso at Chiefs well beyond his 30’s.

This season alone, Cardoso has amassed 24 appearances in the league, playing 2077 minutes as Chiefs have come within a whisker of challenging for the league title. Cardoso, though, was most recently involved in the Glamour Boys goalless draw which arguably ended their title hopes.

Nonetheless, after the international break, Cardoso will need to pick himself up along with his teammates as Chiefs are next set to lock horns with his former side, Stars, in what will be a true test of character for the Soweto giants.