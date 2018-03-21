Gor Mahia coach wants to retain the KPL title unbeaten

Dylan Kerr wants to retain the Kenyan Premier League title with Gor Mahia unbeaten.

The Scot, who won the title in his first season with K’Ogalo last season, is yet to sip the bitter taste of defeat this season, winning five and drawing one of his six fixtures.

With 16 points and coolly resting at the summit with a game in hand, Kerr is convinced that no team have the muscles to grab maximum points from his players.

"No team can beat Gor Mahia! What I mean is that K'Ogalo will do absolutely everything to try and beat every team. It is difficult right now to say who will challenge for the trophy, but I believe the players in my team are already aiming at winning the league.

"The league is never easy, but it is all about consistency and hard work that is what helps us to win," Kerr told Goal.

Kerr has only lost one league match since he joined Gor Mahia last July; a 1-0 defeat in the hands of Mathare United on October 14.

Kerr will be chasing his sixth win of the season when he takes on Vihiga United on March 31 in Kisumu’s Moi Stadium.

Gor Mahia have won the league title four times in the last five years.