Harambee Stars’ home match against Ghana in September could be played in either Tanzania or Uganda.

Contractor 'takes off' as Harambee Stars are rendered homeless ahead of Ghana match

This is due to the delay in completion of work at both Nyayo and Kasarani stadia with latest reports indicating that the Company contracted to plant grass at stadia under renovation, including Kip Keino and Kinoru, has left the job halfway through.

According to Standard Newspaper, the contractor ‘left the country’ last week, raising more fears that the two stadia, based in Nairobi, may not be ready for the September 7 African Cup of Nations qualifier.

If the work is not completed in time, then Kenya may be forced to look for an alternative venue with neighbouring countries, Uganda and Tanzania being the option.

Gregory International which was awarded the tender, packed their bags two weeks ago because of delays by the government to pay for work done.

“The company wrote to the Ministry of Sports last month stating that if they do not receive their payment by March 3, then they would leave. When that day came and no payment was received, they left,” Standard quoted an anonymous source.

But Sports Permanent Secretary Peter Kaberia, has called for patience from the contractor, adding that the government is in the process of releasing the money.

“All contractors have given us timelines when the works will be done and this is indicated in the contract. We pay for work done. We received their invoice and it is in the process of being paid but they have to wait just like everybody else.”

The delay in completion of the construction works at these stadia saw Kenya stripped off hosting rights for 2018 Chan Championship which was eventually handed to Morocco.