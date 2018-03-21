Victor Wanyama links up with Harambee Stars in Morocco

Victor Wanyama is the latest foreign player to link up with Harambee Stars in Morocco.

Wanyama arrived from England on Tuesday and training with the team ahead of their friendly matches against Comoros on March 24 and the Central African Republic three days later.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder looked lively during training and promised a better show for Kenya in the two matches. “I have looked at the squad and they seem ready to play. We want to win the matches and I am happy the boys are psyched up to deliver.”

By Tuesday, only Spain duo of Macdonald Mariga and striker Michael Olunga had not arrived in Marrakech. Both matches are set to be played in Marrakech.

Full Harambee Stars squad: Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), Faruk Shikalo (Bandari).

Defenders: Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia), Musa Mohammed, (KF Tirana, Albania), David Ochieng, (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), David Owino (Zesco, Zambia), Abud Omar (Slava Sofia, Bulgaria).

Midfielders: Patilah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Athuman Ismael Gonzales (CF Fuenlabrada, Spain), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), McDonald Mariga (Real Oviedo, Spain), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge KSV, Belgium), Paul Were (FC Kaisar, Kazakhstan), Eric Johana Omondi (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden).

Forwards: Ayub Timbe (Heilongjiang FC, China), Cliffton Miheso (Buildcon FC, Zambia), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks), Jesse Were (Zesco FC, Zambia) and Michael Olunga (Girona FC, Spain).