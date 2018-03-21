Recalled Socceroo relishes return from exile

News

Chilean shamed over 'worst dive of all time'

Ian McCullough
AAP /

Brad Jones has endured every parents' nightmare, but at 36 and in the form of his life, the Feyenoord goalkeeper's back on the Socceroos scene and in a happy place.

As the heir apparent to Mark Schwarzer, a place in the World Cup squad and with a dream move to Liverpool in the bag, things were looking rosy for the West Australian in 2010.

However, Jones' life changed forever after taking a phone call in his hotel room in Johannesburg on the eve of the opening game of the tournament against Germany.

He was informed by his former partner that their four-year-old son Luca, had been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Jones immediately left camp and flew straight out to France where Luca was living.

The young man bravely fought the disease for over two years but in November 2012 it claimed his life.

With his focus very much elsewhere, Jones' Anfield career stalled and when the club signed Brazilian goalkeeper Doni in 2011 it relegated him to third-choice keeper.

After making 27 appearances in just over five years, Jones decided in 2016 to quit the club he'd supported since he was a child and start afresh in The Netherlands.

Jones hopes to make his dream of going to a World Cup a reality. Pic: Supplied

"I went to Nijmegen for six months and they had no money as they had spent their budget," he said.

"That's all I had in mind, to do it for six months and see what happened.

"Within a month I had offers from other teams in Holland.

"It was not the clubs where I really wanted to go. We had a few talks with clubs back in England, but there I was still perceived as a No.2.

"I was trying to get away from that.

"I was training at Liverpool to keep fit and I got a phone call from Feyenoord. They were desperate to get someone in as quick as possible due to an injury.

"It was an easy decision to go and play for what is probably - I would have to say - the biggest club in Holland."

After helping the Rotterdam outfit to their 15th league title last year, new Socceroos coach Bert van Marwijk then ended Jones' four-year international hiatus and named him in his first squad - just three months before the World Cup.

Jones admits he'd love to be on the plane to Russia, but said World Cups will always evoke mixed emotions.

"There's probably a little bit of me that had associated national team with that," (Luca) he said.

"It wasn't always a good feeling.

"But you get to a point where you have to just kind of separate things and see it as professional life and personal life and make a gap in the two.

"It's always been an aim and a dream to go to a World Cup and in one way I say that I was a part of it, but I wasn't there for the whole thing.

"It's still something that I want to tick off."

