Brazil face tough task in Russia: Ronaldo

Soccer legend Ronaldo concedes Brazil aren't among the favourites for June's World Cup but believes the 'Selecao' can end a 16-year wait to win world sport's greatest prize.

And he thinks two players who will visit Melbourne next month could be part of the squad to help them do it.

Brazilian stars Oscar and Hulk have Chinese club Shanghai SIPG on top of the table in both their domestic and continental competitions this season.

They turned it on against Melbourne Victory last month in the Asian Champions League, with a return date scheduled for AAMI Park for April 18.

Ronaldo said in the increasingly international soccer environment, players should be scouted from every corner of the globe to help Brazil lift the World Cup once more.

"I'm very optimistic about the Brazilian national team. We changed a lot from the last two years ... improved a lot with the new coach," he said.

"We have Renato Augusto who plays in China and for the national team. (Where they play) is not the problem.

"Hulk has been a lot with Tite and I think football right now is more global than ever."

As for Brazil's chances in Russia, Ronaldo suggested he was more hopeful than confident.

"A few national teams that always will be there in the finals like Germany, Spain, France. All very strong teams," he said.

"Let's see. I hope Brazil can win again."

Ronaldo was in Melbourne to announce a world-first staging of the 'Real Madrid World of Football Experience' in Victoria.

Each of the club's trophies - including 12 European championships and 33 La Liga titles - will be on display together in Melbourne from June; the first stop in a five-year, 14-city global tour.

"It's going to be a big aeroplane to bring all the trophies here," he joked.

In Australia, the 41-year-old is known for his double in the 2002 World Cup final - the last time Brazil lifted the trophy - and for the unique haircut he sported during the decider.

He said media manipulation was the reason behind the cringe-worthy cut for the most watched spectacle on Earth.

"I had an injury in my leg and everybody was talking about that.

"I decided to cut my hair and leave the small thing there. I come to training and everybody saw me with bad hair.

"Everybody was talking about the hair and forgot about the injury. I could stay more calm and relaxed and focused on my training.

"I'm not proud about the hair itself because it was pretty strange. But it was a good way to change the subject," he beamed.