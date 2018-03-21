Alvaro Morata is “perfect” again, says Chelsea team-mate Pedro, with the striker being backed to put a testing run behind him.

'Morata in perfect shape' - Pedro expecting floodgates to open for Chelsea striker

The Spanish striker had endured a 13-game drought without a goal prior to finding the target in an FA Cup quarter-final clash with Leicester.

His struggles had seen him benched by Antonio Conte and left out of the latest squad selected by his country.

Fellow countryman Pedro is, however, confident that belief will return to the 25-year-old’s game now that he is back on target.

“I’m very happy for Alvaro to score again and hopefully that will give him the confidence to score more,” the World Cup winner told Chelsea’s official website.

“Alvaro is a very good player and an important part of our team. It’s important for him to score and to help the side and hopefully he can continue to do that until the end of the season.

“He had a back injury but now he’s in a very good condition and it’s a good time for him.

“I think his back is perfect now and hopefully he can keep scoring, because we all know just how good he is.”

Morata’s efforts against Leicester helped Chelsea to book a day out at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Southampton lie in wait for the Blues in that contest, with Pedro - who grabbed an extra-time winner against the Foxes - determined to down the Saints and edge a step closer to landing another major trophy.

He added: “Every game is difficult, for sure, and Southampton will be too.

“We want to get to the final but first we have to beat Southampton and that won’t be an easy game, we will have to work very hard.

“For me, it’s very good if we can win this trophy. I haven’t done this in my career and it’s something I want to win with Chelsea, it’s a target for me and my team-mates. It’s a very good competition in England with a lot of history.

“Now is a good moment because of this win and there is a good atmosphere in the changing room.

“We have the international break now, so hopefully we can recover a few players that aren’t with their national teams and then come back and prepare well for Spurs. It’s very important for us to try and get the three points against them.”