Kaizer Chiefs defender Tsepo Masilela may be nearing the exit door at Naturena if recent media reports are to be believed.

Tsepo Masilela linked with Kaizer Chiefs exit

Recently, the veteran defender, who has only manged two league appearances this campaign, revealed that he would like to end his career at the Soweto giants as negotiations seem to be back on the table.

However, with injuries continuing to deter his progress and with Philani Zulu ahead of him in the pecking order, the future of the former Bafana Bafana full-back at Chiefs looks to be in serious jeopardy.

Masilela, who joined Chiefs at the beginning of the 2012/2013 season, has since gone on to make over 100 Premier Soccer League (PSL) appearances for the club.

His contract is running out of the end of the season, and according to a source close to the player, a contract extension does not seem to be on the cards.

“I honestly don’t see him at Chiefs next season,” a source told Phakaaathi .

“He has been out for a long time and now there are already players in his position. Another thing that might not work for him is because he is quite old,” the source added.

Reports suggest that injuries and the injection of newer blood into coach Steve Komphela’s side, could be at the forefront of his potential departure.

“At his age, with his injuries, it really gets tough because he will take time to heal and the young players are coming in real quick,” the source concluded.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old has enjoyed a highly successful career which has spanned over the duration of nearly a decade where he has played for clubs in Israel and most notably in Spain with Getafe. But despite his achievements, Masilela last made an appearance for the Glamour Boys back in August of 2017 in the defeat against SuperSport United.