'Shaw can be one of the best in the world' - Struggling Man Utd star backed by Young

Luke Shaw is capable of becoming “one of the best in the world” despite his struggles at Manchester United, says Ashley Young.

Jose Mourinho has turned on the 22-year-old once again, asking further questions of his attitude and value to the Red Devils.

Exit talk has resurfaced as a result, with plenty of suggestions that Shaw could be heading for the exits at Old Trafford this summer.

One of those to have nudged him out of favour is, however, convinced that the England international can turn things around and fulfill his undoubted potential with United.

Young, who has often filled in as left-back cover in recent times, told reporters while away on Three Lions duty: "I am not here to talk about other people and whatnot.

"Obviously he is a player that wants to do well, I want to see him doing well.

"It's like all players, you just have to get your head down and work.

"He is a fantastic player. I feel he can be one of the best in the world.

"As I say, you've just got to work hard."

Young has shown that patience and dedication can be rewarded, with the 32-year-old enjoying something of an Indian summer at United.

He has embraced a new defensive role after forging his reputation on the wing, and has been a reliable and consistent option for Mourinho when called upon.

His efforts have earned him a 12-month contract extension, taking him through to 2019, and Young is delighted to have committed his future to an eighth season at Old Trafford.

He told Sky Sports: "They've taken up that option and I'm delighted to be there for another season.

"It is a fantastic place to be at and hopefully we can do more than we have this season."