Arthur is on his way to Barcelona in a €40 million move, with Neymar having played a part in getting a deal done.

Arthur reveals how Neymar helped €40m Barcelona move

With the Camp Nou giants having identified the Gremio midfielder as a top transfer target, they had to convince him that Catalunya was the right choice.

Several other clubs were heavily linked with the 21-year-old, meaning were Barca forced to act quickly and decisively in order to put an agreement in place.

Arthur is due to make his way to new surroundings in the summer, with a fellow Brazilian having helped to talk him into a move.

"When the stories started coming out about Barça's rumoured interest, I had a short conversation with Neymar with the national team," the highly-rated youngster said in Sport.

"I asked him about Barcelona and he only had praise for the club and the city. He recommended Barcelona to me."

While happy to talk up Barca, Neymar opted to leave Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 for Paris Saint-Germain.

Among those to have been drafted in as cover by the Liga leaders is another Brazilian, with Philippe Coutinho lured away from Liverpool for €160m.

He has also offered his advice to an incoming team-mate, with Arthur adding that the tricky playmaker has “agreed with everything Neymar said. He said that that city is wonderful and it's an excellent club to work at”.

Arthur still has plenty to focus on before making his way to Barcelona, though, with there domestic efforts and international ambitions to fulfil.

He added: "I am happy that the negotiations ended well for me and for Gremio, the club of my heart. I wanted to help them and I feel happy about the result of the operation.

"If I have to join Barca sooner, then we will have to resolve it together. Right now I am 100 percent. I wouldn't have returned until I was totally recovered and I am. I'm working hard to make the [Brazil] squad for the World Cup."