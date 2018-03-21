I feel neglected after all I did for Kotoko - club legend

Former Asante Kotoko coach Karim Abdul Razak is peeved by the Porcupine Warriors' unwillingness to give him another opportunity to lead the club.

The 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner guided the Kumasi-based side to win the Ghana Premier League in 2003 following a ten-year drought.

And after parting ways with the outfit following the 2003-4 season, he says efforts to land a second stint have proven rather futile.

"I feel neglected after all that I did for Kotoko as a player and coach," Razak lamented on Oyerepa FM.

"I have lost a lot of opportunities because of my love for Kotoko but whenever there is a chance [for a role at the club], they overlook me.

"The most surprising of them all is [former general manager Samuel] Opoku Nti who is a former player; I met him to tell him of my availability but he turned deaf ears.

"This is [current coach Samuel] Paa Kwasi's second coming and Ebo Mends twice coached the club, but a league-winning coach of my calibre and a legend of the club sidelined?

"Let's pray for the current coach so he does well."

Razak, the 1978 African Footballer of the Year, also represented Kotoko during his playing days, winning the league on three occasions.

He has also coached clubs like Stade Malien in Mali and Dragons de l'Oueme of Benin.