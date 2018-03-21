Andrew Ikefe has expressed joy after he helped Niger Tornadoes secure a 1-1 draw against Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Monday.

Andrew Ikefe delighted after inspiring Niger Tornadoes away draw

The defender made a return for the Ikon Allah Boys after he was sidelined since picking an injury against Heartland on February 7.

And his 20th-minute first-half strike earned Hamza Abara's men their second away draw this season after Junior Lokosa's second-half equaliser for Sai Masu Gida.

A result, he attributed to their high team's spirit and good form, while vowing they will extend their unbeaten run against Sunshine Stars at the Bako Kotongora Stadium.



"I'm so excited for our [Niger Tornadoes] draw in Kano," Ikefe told



Goal.







"It was a tough game against Kano Pillars, though we did our best to get a win from the match and we were just not lucky enough. All the same, getting a point was not a bad result for us.

"After our five losing streaks at the beginning of the season, we are happy to have gone four games unbeaten now and we hope to make it five against Sunshine Stars in our next match at home.

"The draw was massive for us and has given us an advantage on the league table. We must keep pushing hard for better results in our upcoming games to move up.

"For our progress, I think that the young boys in the team are picking up quickly and complimenting the senior players."

"We are currently motivated to fight for points anywhere we go just like we did to get a draw against El Kanemi Warriors," he continued.

"I feel that the team spirit within us all is very high and we must keep the tempo. I'm the happiest getting the goal that gave us a draw against Pillars.

"It was a wonderful goal and I'm pleased because this was my first game since returning from injury.

"I was out since my injury in the Week Six game [against Heartland] but now I'm back and getting a goal was a great joy for me. The goal will push me to do better. It has also lifted my spirit too."

The away point moved Niger Tornadoes up to 10th with 17 points from 13 games and would target a win in their Sunday's clash with Sunshine Stars in Minna.