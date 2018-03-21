Harambee Stars defender signs for top USA side

Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu has signed for top USA side AFC Ann Arbor.

The former Chemelil Sugar and Free State Stars defender has joined the club for unspecified period and will start training with the team when he acquires visa.

Okumu is currently with Harambee Stars U-23 team that will play a friendly away in Uzbekistan.

The USA club have confirmed the signing on their official website. “Another prospect, who is certain to get the interest of the fans is center back Joseph Stanley Okumu (visa pending), formerly of Free State Stars FC in South Africa.

“Okumu is a rarity in the NPSL, a young player (aged only 20) with senior national team experience for his home county of Kenya. In fact, this next month, Okumu will join the Harambee Stars in the 2020 Olympic Qualifying matches.

“Okumu leaves soon with the team to take on Uzbekistan in two friendlies on March 22 and 25.”

AFC Ann Arbor is an American soccer club based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, founded in 2014. It was started by a group of Ann Arbor residents with a desire to have a local team.

The team had applied to the National Premier Soccer League for the 2015 season but its application was declined.