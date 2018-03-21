Captain Mikel, Etebo and Ajayi ruled out of Poland friendly

John Obi Mikel, Junior Ajayi and Oghenekaro Etebo will not play any part when Nigeria face Poland in Friday’s international friendly.

According to a statement from the Nigeria Football Federation, Tianjin Teda’s Mikel is not likely to make the trip to Wroclaw owing to work permit issue.

“We all had been hoping that the renewal would come in good time for him to fly to Poland. As it is now, it is not likely that he would make the trip,” revealed team administrator, Dayo Enebi.

For Etebo, he will be missing out of the encounter owing to an injury which ruled him out of Las Palmas 1-1 draw against Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday.

Ajayi was unable to secure a visa into Poland but will fly directly to London for Tuesday’s clash with Serbia at the Hive.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles in camp have commenced training with Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi expected on Wednesday.



SUPER EAGLES ALREADY IN CAMP

Troost Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Tyronne Ebuehi, Brian Idowu, Leon Balogun , Francis Uzoho, Elderson Echiejile, Stephen Eze, Joel Obi, Shehu Abdullahi, John Ogu, Moses Simon, Kenneth Omeruo, Odion Ighalo, Ogenyi Onazi, Uche Agbo, Ahmed Musa, Chidozie Awaziem, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho