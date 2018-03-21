Katsina United's Eric Dufegha says Heartland have goalkeeper Japheth Opubo to thank for not returning back to Owerri with a basketful of goals after their league tie only ended 1-0 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Katsina United’s Dufegha hails magnificent Heartland goalkeeper

Lukman Mohammed’s third minute effort from the penalty spot proved to be the difference between the Chanji Boys and the Naze Millionaires but Dufegha remarked that the scoreline would have emphatic had Opubo not pulled off great saves to prevent them from scoring further goals.

"Heartland must have their goalkeeper (Opubo) to thank for not conceding too many goals against us because of the several saves he made during the game,” Dufegha told Goal.

“We were really out to score as many goals as possible but the goalkeeper stood between us and getting more. It was a game we dominated right from the beginning to the end but Opubo had a fantastic game and should be named the Man of the Match.

“It was a game we needed to win by all means and it was the reason why we came all out and deservedly got the lead very early in the game in anticipation of more goals.

“This win will boost our chances as we face MFM in Lagos with optimism that we can get a decent result having come so close to picking a point last season before we lost it in the dying moments.”