Liverpool are yet to make a move for Alisson, claims the Roma goalkeeper’s agent, but the Reds will be pleased to hear that no new contract is imminent in Italy.

No Liverpool approach for Alisson - Agent yet to receive offer, but coy on new Roma deal

The Brazil international is reported to have emerged as a top target for Jurgen Klopp as he seeks to take a reliable last line of defence to Anfield.

Spanish giants Real Madrid have also been linked with the 25-year-old on the back of his impressive showings for club and country.

No official offers have been put to Alisson’s representative as yet, with there domestic, European and World Cup issues to focus on for now, but the door has not been closed to potential suitors.

Ze Maria Neis told The Sun: "Alisson is certainly one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He loves Roma, 100 per cent.

"Will he sign a new contract? Now he is focused only in Serie A and on the Champions League.

"We have a great relationship with Roma. We never spoke with Liverpool about him. Now Alisson only thinks in present time.

"I don’t know how much he will cost. It depends about Roma and the transfer market."

While Alisson and his team are reluctant to be drawn into a debate regarding his future, there has been acknowledgement of the interest being shown from afar.

The South American has previously told Globoesporte that he is flattered to learn that clubs of Liverpool and Real Madrid’s standing are keeping a close eye on his development.

He said: "Those links massage the ego, it cannot be denied.

"People get satisfaction when you are being recognised by any club.

"I am very happy to have this recognition, that says to me that I am doing my work well and they are noticing.

"I'm focused on things at Roma, but it is especially nice when we are talking about Real Madrid.

"And as I said, it does not affect what I have been doing on the field and in my income for Rome, because I am very focused on this moment.

"But I am happy, yes, for the recognition of all."