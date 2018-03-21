Man Utd starlet McTominay reveals his footballing idol

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has revealed that Zinedine Zidane is his footballing idol.

McTominay has broken through to the first-team at Old Trafford this term, making 18 appearances in all competitions in central midfield.

The 21-year-old academy product has impressed with the senior squad, doing enough to keep the likes of Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera out of the team on multiple occasions.

And in an unsurprising decision for a central midfielder, McTominay has named Zidane – one of the greatest midfielders of all time – as the man he most admired growing up.

"My football idol would probably be Zinedine Zidane, because whenever I was younger ... he was the player who was in my position and he was one of the best players in the world at that time in the midfield," McTominay told Manchester United's YouTube channel.

"I just looked at that sort of guy - he was the go-to guy for France and for Real Madrid, in the big games he always turned up. He was the player for me."

Zidane helped France to a World Cup and a European Championship in a glittering international career.

Meanwhile, McTominay has just begun his career as a Scotland international after snubbing England in favour of his father's native country.

McTominay could earn his first Scotland cap against Costa Rica on Friday.