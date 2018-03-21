Gor Mahia seeded with Yanga in pot C as Caf Confed Cup approaches

Gor Mahia have been drawn in pot C alongside Young Africans ahead of the main draws of te Caf Confederation set to be held on Wednesday.

Gor Mahia dropped to the lower tier competition after bowing out of Caf Champions League to Esperance last Sunday.

Gor Mahia and ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire), Mounana (Gabon), Williamsville (Cote d’Ivoire), Aduana (Ghana), UD Songo (Mozambique), MFM (Nigeria), Plateau (Nigeria), Rayon Sport (Rwanda), Generation Foot (Senegal) as well as South Africa side, Bidvest are among the 12 unseeded teams that were relegated from the top tier competition.

The first draw will be to determine the matches between teams from Pot A and Pot D. The procedure will be repeated four times.

After, a ball from Pot B will be drawn against Pot C to determine the matches. The procedure will be repeated four times.

Once completed, the remaining eight teams from Pot C will be drawn against other eight from Pot D. One ball from Pot C will be drawn against another ball from Pot D. The procedure will be repeated eight times to complete the fixtures.

The teams from the Caf Confederation Cup will host the second leg matches.

Pot A: El Hilal (Sudan), Saint George (Ethiopia), AS Vita (DR Congo), Zanaco (Zambia).



Pot B: USM Alger (Algeria), Supersport (South Africa), Hilal Obied (Sudan), Enyimba (Nigeria).



Pot C: ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire), Mounana (Gabon), Young Africans (Tanzania), Williamsville (Cote d’Ivoire), Aduana (Ghana), Gor Mahia (Kenya), UD Songo (Mozambique), MFM (Nigeria), Plateau (Nigeria), Rayon Sport (Rwanda), Generation Foot (Senegal), Bidvest (South Africa).



Pot D: CR Belouizdad (Algeria), La Mancha (Congo), CARA (Congo), El Masry (Egypt), Niefang (Equatorial Guinea), Wolaitta Dicha (Ethiopia), Fosa Junior (Madagascar), Djoliba (Mali), RS Berkane (Morocco), Raja Club Athletic (Morocco), Costa do Sol (Mozambique), Akwa (Nigeria).

