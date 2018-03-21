Bandari coach Ken Odhiambo is demanding more from his squad despite an impressive run by the Dockers.

Bandari tactician demands more from his squad as Dockers move third on the log

The Coastal-based side moved to third in the Kenyan Premier League table after a hard-fought solitary win against Vihiga United last week.

A David King'atua strike was enough to silence the crowd at Mumias Complex and hand the Docker a vital victory.

But Odhiambo, though was is impressed with the show put by his boys, says more has to be done.

"It was not going to be an easy match, Vihiga is a good side, but I am happy with the way we played. My players gave extremely everything on the pitch, and were disciplined defensively. Winning matches like this always instil confidence in the team.

"We are not yet there, we want to have a side that consistently grinds results, once we manage that we will be good to go."

Bandari have collected four wins, two draws and a loss, taking their tally to fourteen points.