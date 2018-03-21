It has been just matchday one of the Ghana Premier League but punches - literally - are being traded already.

Medeama boss: Karela coach must learn to accept defeat

Medeama coach Samuel Boadu has taken a dig at Karela FC boss Johnson Smith following their league clash on Sunday.

Kwame Boateng emerged hero for the Yellow and Mauve as his lone goal ensured a 1-0 home victory over the new boys, after which Smith criticised Medeama for deploying 'negative tactics', in addition to blaming referee Bright Nsiah for the defeat.

"I have never said anywhere that I will adopt crude means to win the game. It's a figment of his own imagination," Boadu said, as reported by Ghanasoccernet.

"He [Smith] must learn to accept defeat. That is the hallmark of a good coach. You don't go attacking your colleagues.

"My boys did not play as I wanted but we must be content with bagging the three points. I have to go back and correct the mistakes.

"I have not come here to blame Karela coach for anything. He has been in the business long enough to understand that this is football.

"His boys played well but we were the luckier side on the day. He must learn to accept defeat."

Medeama sit fifth on the table while Karela occupy the 13th position.