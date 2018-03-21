Giorgio Chiellini is expected to be fit following the international break after Juventus confirmed the defender's thigh injury was only a minor concern.

Boost for Juventus ahead of Madrid tie as Chiellini injury not serious

The Bianconeri issued a statement on Tuesday downplaying the problem Chiellini sustained in Saturday's 0-0 draw with SPAL.

A "niggling injury" to the flexor muscles of the 33-year-old's right thigh has been revealed as the reason for his withdrawal from the Italy squad.

While he will miss the international matches against Argentina and England, Chiellini could be in the frame for his club's home game against AC Milan on March 31.

Following the meeting with Milan, Juve then host Real Madrid on April 3 as they contest the quarter-final of the Champions League.

And news of star defender Chiellini's likely availability will be a huge boost for the Serie A side ahead of that tie, with the centre-back putting in an instrumental performance in the 2-1 win over Tottenham.

Revealing the results of medical tests, a Juventus statement read: "The tests revealed that Chiellini's injury, while not serious, will require daily monitoring.

"The defender has started undergoing physiotherapy and his condition will be re-evaluated next week."

Juve are currently two points clear at the top of Serie A following Napoli's important 1-0 win over Genoa.