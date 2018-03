Torino midfielder Joel Obi and Cercle Brugge KSV’s Elderson Echiejile have joined Nigeria camp as the number of invited players for Poland friendly increased to 14 as at lunchtime on Tuesday.

Joel Obi, Echiejile join Eagles as camp swells for Poland

Others present at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Wroclaw are Francis Uzoho, Stephen Eze, Shehu Abdullahi, John Ogu, Moses Simon and Kenneth Omeruo.