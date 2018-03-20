Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed his least preferred opponent ahead of the Caf Champions League group stage draw on Wednesday.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane hopes to avoid TP Mazembe in Caf Champions League group stages

Masandawana recently managed to overcome Rwandan champions Rayon Sports 2-0 after walking away from the first leg in Kigali with a hard-fought goalless draw.

Sundowns though, needed to be fierce under extremely testing conditions as Wayne Arendse and Sibusiso Vilakazi not only registered their names onto the scoresheet but booked the Brazilians’ place in the group stages for the third year in a row.

The Tshwane giants now find themselves in illustrious company with many of Africa’s top teams, including the likes of last year’s winners Wydad Casablanca and Egypt’s Al Ahly, but there is one particular team that Sundowns coach Mosimane is equally wary of.

“The challenge in the teams that have qualified for the group stage is (TP) Mazembe,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by IOL.

“Nobody wants Mazembe around because they are not seeded. We don’t want them in our group. Let them go somewhere else. It’s interesting,” he added.

"The Champions League is beautiful. Let’s watch a different brand of football. This is good for my boys to gain experience. Let’s avoid Mazembe. I don’t want them in my group. If we have two big giants there anything can happen,” he explained.

The Ravens are currently the reigning Caf Confederation Cup champions after defeating Sundowns’ cross-town rivals SuperSport United in last year’s final, but they will have a point to prove this time around as they return to Africa’s premier inter-club competition.

"Mazembe can go with Esperance or Al Ahly. They must go there. Go with Wydad. We don’t want them. They must move away from us. We would be lucky to avoid them,” Mosimane concluded.

Nonetheless, Sundowns will not have to wait long to know their Champions League fate as the draw is set for Wednesday in Cairo.