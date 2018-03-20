Ulinzi Stars coach irked by lousy display against Posta Rangers

Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo was left frustrated with two points dropped in a 2-2 draw against Posta Rangers.

Ulinzi Stars Coach irked by lousy performance against Posta Rangers

Ulinzi Stars were held to a draw at home by 10 man Rangers at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Sunday.

Nyaudo, who is yet to lose at home this campaign, conceded a late goal to drop two crucial points.

Quick goals from Cliff Kasuti and Mohamed Hassan set the team on course for a third straight win, but lack of concentration in the midfield, saw Rangers score a stoppage-time goal to ensure a share of the spoils.

Coach Dunstan Nyaudo termed the outcome as a painful result as he rued lapses in concentration.

“It is not easy for me to accept such a result from a game we were very close to winning; when you look at it, the concentration in defence was not up to scratch when we conceded, and I can say it was a painful result,” Nyaudo told the club official website.

“Playing a team that is less is normally very difficult because psychologically they know they are disadvantaged and so they give more but I told my players we must build from the back and try to get goals from that and it paid off in the end.”

“For the first time we were forced to chase a game at home and we got two goals; for the better part of the game we were very positive until we were picked out three minutes from the final whistle.”